Shiv Sena Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray Makes Huge Allegation Against BJP

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

The war-counter-attack continues between Shiv Sena and BJP. Where on one hand, Home Minister Amit Shah was seen besieging Shiv Sena during his address in Pune. Uddhav Thackeray has made serious allegations against the BJP, on the other. Uddhav said, BJP forced him to break the alliance with them.Know in detail what Uddhav said.