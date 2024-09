videoDetails

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut gets 15 days imprisonment

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

A court in Maharashtra has convicted Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut in a defamation case. The court has imposed 15 days' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha had filed a defamation case against Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut. Today, in this case, Mazgaon Court has convicted Sanjay Raut in the defamation claim.