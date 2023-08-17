trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649982
Shiva temple Landslide Incident recue operation underway

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Shimla Mandir Hadsa: Monsoon havoc continues in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the death toll from landslides is seen increasing continuously. So far 17 people have died, while the rescue operation is still going on in the temple accident in Summer Hill area of ​​Shimla. So far the bodies of 14 people have been taken out from the debris.

