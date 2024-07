videoDetails

Shivalinga melts prematurely at Amarnath

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

Baba Barfani: The ice Shivalinga in Amarnath has melted. Shivalinga has melted due to extreme heat. Shivalinga melted within six days. Amarnath Yatra started on 30th June. It has stopped due to rain. The question is arising that why Baba Barfani Antardhyaan in just 6 days?