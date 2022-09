Shoaib Akhtar and Mohd. Kaif predict about the best performer of the match

In a live interview with Mohd. Kaif and Shoaib Akhtar during IndvsPak, the former legends predict the about the best performer of the match. Watch the whole interview.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 08:03 PM IST

