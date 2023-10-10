trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673184
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shoaib Akhtar's big statement on Kohli and KL Rahul's batting against Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia is being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai. Australia team won the toss and batted first and were bundled out for 199 runs in 50 overs.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel shaken by Hamas rocket attacks
play icon15:49
Israel shaken by Hamas rocket attacks
Baat Pate Ki: America sent its most dangerous warship to Israel
play icon30:4
Baat Pate Ki: America sent its most dangerous warship to Israel
DNA: American newspaper's big claim on Hamas attack
play icon9:22
DNA: American newspaper's big claim on Hamas attack
Israel-Palestine War: Nikki Haley And Prominent Indian-Americans Condemn Hamas Attack
play icon2:1
Israel-Palestine War: Nikki Haley And Prominent Indian-Americans Condemn Hamas Attack
DNA: Unique class in a school in Barabanki
play icon2:11
DNA: Unique class in a school in Barabanki

Trending Videos

Israel shaken by Hamas rocket attacks
play icon15:49
Israel shaken by Hamas rocket attacks
Baat Pate Ki: America sent its most dangerous warship to Israel
play icon30:4
Baat Pate Ki: America sent its most dangerous warship to Israel
DNA: American newspaper's big claim on Hamas attack
play icon9:22
DNA: American newspaper's big claim on Hamas attack
Israel-Palestine War: Nikki Haley And Prominent Indian-Americans Condemn Hamas Attack
play icon2:1
Israel-Palestine War: Nikki Haley And Prominent Indian-Americans Condemn Hamas Attack
DNA: Unique class in a school in Barabanki
play icon2:11
DNA: Unique class in a school in Barabanki
Ind Vs Aus,India vs Australia,Ind Vs Aus Live,World Cup 2023,Aus Vs Ind,Australia Vs India,ind vs aus world cup 2023,ind vs aus world cup live,ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 ind vs aus,india vs australia world cup 2023,India vs Australia 2023,Live IND vs AUS,icc world cup 2023 live,india vs australia world cup 2023 playing 11,aus vs ind world cup 2023 live,ind vs aus playing 11,icc world cup 2023 5th match ind vs aus,world cup 2023 live,