Shobha Karandlaje attacks Imran Pratapgarhi over Atiq Ahmed

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje has given a big statement regarding the Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf murder case. Shobha Karandlaje has made a scathing attack on the Rajya Sabha MP of the Congress party, saying, 'Atiq was a friend of Imran Pratapgarhi. Atiq was called Imran Pratapgarhi Bhai.