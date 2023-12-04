trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695230
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shock for BJP in Mizoram, lead in only one seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 live: Voting for the assembly elections in Mizoram was held on 7th November. Counting of votes will take place today. Of the total 8.52 lakh voters in Mizoram, 80.66% had exercised their franchise on November 7 to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition
Play Icon6:36
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM
Play Icon3:52
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM
Mizoram: ZPM government's victory in trends
Play Icon29:17
Mizoram: ZPM government's victory in trends
Assembly election results 2023: Congress's masterstroke for Muslims
Play Icon1:40
Assembly election results 2023: Congress's masterstroke for Muslims
Grand welcome to Modi on bumper victory, celebration at BJP headquarters
Play Icon5:17
Grand welcome to Modi on bumper victory, celebration at BJP headquarters

Trending Videos

PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition
play icon6:36
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM
play icon3:52
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM
Mizoram: ZPM government's victory in trends
play icon29:17
Mizoram: ZPM government's victory in trends
Assembly election results 2023: Congress's masterstroke for Muslims
play icon1:40
Assembly election results 2023: Congress's masterstroke for Muslims
Grand welcome to Modi on bumper victory, celebration at BJP headquarters
play icon5:17
Grand welcome to Modi on bumper victory, celebration at BJP headquarters
mizoram election results live,Election results live,Mizoram Election 2023,Assembly election results live,mizoram election results 2023 live,assembly election results 2023 live,election results 2023 live,election news,Mizo National Front,Assembly Election news,BJP,Zoramthanga,Assembly Election Results 2023,Mizoram news,Election Results,Mizoram election results,mizoram election 2023 live,mizoram latest news,who will win mizoram election 2023,Latest News,