Shock to CM Arvind Kejriwal from court, remand extended

Sonam|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: CM Arvind Kejriwal was not given relief from the court. The court once again sent Kejriwal to ED remand. Kejriwal will now remain in ED remand till April 1. Watch the debate show taal thok ke on this matter.

