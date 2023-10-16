trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676072
Shocking! Ice Cream Trucks Turned Into Morgues As Death Toll Rises In Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Health authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip have resorted to keeping the remains of Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes in ice cream freezer trucks because carrying them to hospitals is too dangerous and there isn't enough room in graves.
