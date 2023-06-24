NewsVideos
Shocking incident again in Delhi, two friends stabbed to death in Brijpuri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi's Dayalpur. In Brijpuri area here, Mohd Zaid allegedly stabbed Rahul after an altercation with two brothers and Sonu was also injured in the clash.

