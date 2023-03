videoDetails

Shocking! Massive `hole` on Sun may blast solar storms towards Earth | Coronal Hole

| Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Shocking! Massive `hole` on Sun may blast solar storms towards Earth | Coronal Hole NASA have spotted a massive black region on the Sun. It is recorded as 20 times larger than our Earth. It is called the "coronal hole". The appearance of the hole prompted US federal agency to issue an alert for geomagnetic storms