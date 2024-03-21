Advertisement
Shocking revelation in Kota kidnapping case

Mar 21, 2024
A big revelation has come to light in the Kota kidnapping case. Police said that no incident of any kind happened with the student. The student wants to go abroad. Therefore, he along with his friends conspired to kidnap himself. However, the police have not found the student and her friend yet.

