Shocking statement of Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Bihar Politics

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Bihar Floor Test Update: A big statement of Union Minister Pashupati Paras has come out. He said that it has been played in Bihar. Here the coalition government has majority and it has no problems.

