Shocking: Two Dead As Pet Dogs' Fight Leads To Scuffle Between Neighbours In MP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Two people were killed and eight were injured after a man opened fire on a group of people during an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. A fight broke out between the accused, Rajpal Rajawat, and his neighbour on Thursday evening when their dogs fought with each other.
