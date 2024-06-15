Advertisement
Opposition candidate is possible in speaker election

Jun 15, 2024
Lok Sabha Speaker Post: Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has said that his party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and will support the candidate nominated by the BJP for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. Tyagi said, "JDU (Janata Dal-United) and TDP (Telugu Desam Party) are strongly in the NDA. We will support the person nominated by the BJP (for the Speaker). At the same time, let's see what the opposition's plan is on the Lok Sabha Speaker.

