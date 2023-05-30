NewsVideos
Shocking video goes viral from Parashuram Umrao College in Fatehpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
UP Cheating In Exam: A shocking video from a college in Fatehpur, UP is going viral. This is the case of Parashuram Umrao College where students are using mobile phones and cheating slips in the presence of the teacher while giving BSC final year exams. Watch video.

