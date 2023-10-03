trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670415
Shocking video of earthquake in Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: There were such earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR that people came out of their homes. There was chaos under the buildings in many areas of Delhi-NCR including Noida. Many videos of earthquake are coming that looks scary.
Delhi NCR Earthquake Today: Exclusive pictures of devastation
Delhi NCR Earthquake Today: Exclusive pictures of devastation
Strong tremors rock North India
Strong tremors rock North India
Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake hits Nepal
Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake hits Nepal
Nijjar Killing Row: India Tells Canada To Withdraw Dozens Of Diplomats
Nijjar Killing Row: India Tells Canada To Withdraw Dozens Of Diplomats
PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh Government during rally
PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh Government during rally

