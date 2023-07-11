trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633987
Short circuit due to heavy rains in Chandigarh

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Chandigarh Rain 2023: Due to monsoon, heavy rains are being seen in many areas of the country. Meanwhile, a very frightening picture is emerging from Chandigarh in Punjab. In this picture, a short circuit is seen due to heavy rain.
