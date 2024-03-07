NewsVideos
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India: "Dr. Ganesh Baraiya's Triumph Over Adversity In Bhavnagar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Against all odds, 23-year-old Dr. Ganesh Baraiya from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, did not succumb to disqualification from pursuing MBBS due to his short height. Undeterred, he enlisted support from his school principal, approached the District Collector, the state Education Minister, and eventually sought justice from the Gujarat High Court.

