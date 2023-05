videoDetails

“Should also campaign in airports, expressways…” Dinesh Sharma on Akhilesh Yadav’s metro campaigning

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on May 02 regarding Akhilesh Yadav campaigning in Metro for municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, Former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that he should also campaign in the airports, and expressways to know the work done by BJP. Watch the full story...