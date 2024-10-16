Advertisement
Should Recognise Territorial Integrity - S Jaishankar In Pakistan

Oct 16, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has once again shown the mirror to Pakistan… S. Jaishankar did not name any country during his address… but without naming it… he gave a piece of his mind to both Pakistan and China… The Foreign Minister said in his address that SCO… is ​​against terrorism and extremism… and stability is necessary for peace… But during this, a strange situation was seen… when the Foreign Minister of India was speaking… his voice could not be heard live… the reason for this was… that his voice was being slowed down and translation was going on in Urdu… so should it be understood that… the government of Pakistan was not ready to face the questions of India… Our debate will also have special guests to discuss this issue with us… but first you see this report of ours.

