Shraddha like murder case in Mumbai, accused cut dead body with cutter, says sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
The big news is from Mumbai where a woman's body has been found from a society in Mira Road area. The body of the woman was recovered in several pieces. The woman was murdered by slitting her throat.

