Shraddha murder case: NCW seeks detailed report from Delhi Police

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
Soon after the revelation of the horrifying Shraddha murder case that shocked the nation to the bones, National Commission for Women (NCW) sought a detailed report from Delhi Police on the case. A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at different places in and around the national capital. Speaking to ANI, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma on November 14 said, “It's a horrific incident. National Commission for Women has asked for a detailed report from the police. Proper investigation should be done and exemplary punishment must be given to avert such incidents in future.”

