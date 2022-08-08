Shrikant Tyagi Case: Tyagi supporters arrested, illegal encroachment at residence demolished

It all started with a viral video when a woman objected to plantation of trees by Shrikant Tyagi. The spat took another ugly turn with Tyagi absconding and illegal encroachment being demolished by Noida Authorities. Watch the video.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

