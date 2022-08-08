NewsVideos

Shrikant Tyagi Case: Tyagi supporters arrested, illegal encroachment at residence demolished

It all started with a viral video when a woman objected to plantation of trees by Shrikant Tyagi. The spat took another ugly turn with Tyagi absconding and illegal encroachment being demolished by Noida Authorities. Watch the video.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 01:21 PM IST
It all started with a viral video when a woman objected to plantation of trees by Shrikant Tyagi. The spat took another ugly turn with Tyagi absconding and illegal encroachment being demolished by Noida Authorities. Watch the video.

All Videos

PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
13:58
PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
The news of Srikant's presence in Uttarakhand is also coming to the fore
11:47
The news of Srikant's presence in Uttarakhand is also coming to the fore
Superfast 11: Three devotees died due to stampede in Khatu Shyam fair
2:54
Superfast 11: Three devotees died due to stampede in Khatu Shyam fair
Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida
12:55
Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida
Bulldozer runs on illegal possession of Shrikant Tyagi
17:40
Bulldozer runs on illegal possession of Shrikant Tyagi

Trending Videos

13:58
PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
11:47
The news of Srikant's presence in Uttarakhand is also coming to the fore
2:54
Superfast 11: Three devotees died due to stampede in Khatu Shyam fair
12:55
Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida
17:40
Bulldozer runs on illegal possession of Shrikant Tyagi