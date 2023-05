videoDetails

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi today

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

Today it is possible to announce the new CM of Karnataka. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah will meet Mallikarjun Kharge. Sonia Gandhi can also be involved in this meeting. Know what is the meaning of this meeting.