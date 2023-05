videoDetails

Siddaramaiah to be new Chief Minister of Karnataka,official announcement soon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Supporters' celebrations have begun outside Siddaramaiah's house in Bengaluru. They have distributed sweets. Siddaramaiah will be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. This information has come to the fore by quoting sources. Congress will soon make its official announcement.