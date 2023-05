videoDetails

Siddaramaiah to be the next CM of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar to become Deputy CM, says sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

After the results of Karnataka elections, a big decision has come today. Sources say that Siddaramaiah has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka while DK Shivakumar will be the new Deputy CM of Karnataka.