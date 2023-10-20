trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677658
Sidhu Moosewala's Father Expressed His Helplessness Over Accused Lawrence Bishnoi's "Maun Vrat"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
After the accused in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case were virtually produced before Mansa Court on October 19, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Sidhu expressed his helplessness as one of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything because of his ‘Maun Vrat’.
