Sikh man shot dead in Peshawar, Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Sikh man shot dead in Pakistan. The accused has been arrested. SGPC condemned the killing and said that the government is not taking these incidents seriously.

