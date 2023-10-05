trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671129
Sikkim: 23 Army Jawans still missing after flash flood in River Teesta, rescue operation continues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in Sikkim led to flash flood in Teesta River in Sikkim’s Lachen Valley on October 04. In the aftermath, the visuals showed the devastation caused by the flash flood. As many as 23 Army jawans have been reported missing after a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River of Lachen Valley.
