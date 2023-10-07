trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672050
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Sikkim Flash floods: People were shocked by the sudden explosion in Sikkim. Let us tell you that the Army carried out a control blast to open the road in Rangpo, Sikkim.
