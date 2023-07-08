trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632398
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from the Gujarat High Court in the Modi surname defamation case. Rahul Gandhi had filed a petition against his sentence in the Gujarat High Court, which was rejected by the court today. Congress will do silent satyagraha across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi on 12th July
