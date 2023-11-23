trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691509
Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Rescue operations at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site continued for Day 12 on November 23. No stone is being left unturned to evacuate 41 trapped labourers from inside the tunnel’s rubbles. ‘Good news’ can be expected any hour now as medical teams are on their toes for workers’ safe evacuation.
