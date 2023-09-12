trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661179
“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on September 11 visited Church Street in Bengaluru. Prime Minister Rutte was seen walking on Bengaluru streets and posing for selfies with the people of the city. Netherlands PM was impressed with India’s UPI method and called it “simple and easy”. Notably, the Indian Govt provided hands-on experience to G20 foreign delegates with UPI wallet technology. Earlier on Sept 10, PM Rutte held a bilateral talk with PM Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. PM Modi and his Netherlands Counterpart discussed the issues of mutual interest during the meeting.
