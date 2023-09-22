trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665623
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Simultaneous strike on Pakistan and Canada, ISI providing oxygen

|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Justin Trudeau on Khalistan: Pro-Khalistan rally in Canada is getting funds from Pakistan. ISI is plotting for the rally to be held on 25th September. After Justin Trudeau's baseless allegations, the Indian government is working under zero tolerance policy.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sale of iPhone-15 series starts, long queues outside the showroom
play icon2:51
Sale of iPhone-15 series starts, long queues outside the showroom
“Your chair is interesting…” Jaya Bachchan, RS Chairman’s hilarious conversation in Parliament
play icon8:15
“Your chair is interesting…” Jaya Bachchan, RS Chairman’s hilarious conversation in Parliament
American NSA gave a big statement, said it is a matter of concern
play icon0:59
American NSA gave a big statement, said it is a matter of concern
Trudeau Gets Donations From Gurdwaras By Khalistani Elements: Ravneet Singh Bittu On India-Canada Row
play icon1:2
Trudeau Gets Donations From Gurdwaras By Khalistani Elements: Ravneet Singh Bittu On India-Canada Row
Women's Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, women MPs celebrate with PM Modi at Parliament
play icon1:42
Women's Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, women MPs celebrate with PM Modi at Parliament

Trending Videos

Sale of iPhone-15 series starts, long queues outside the showroom
play icon2:51
Sale of iPhone-15 series starts, long queues outside the showroom
“Your chair is interesting…” Jaya Bachchan, RS Chairman’s hilarious conversation in Parliament
play icon8:15
“Your chair is interesting…” Jaya Bachchan, RS Chairman’s hilarious conversation in Parliament
American NSA gave a big statement, said it is a matter of concern
play icon0:59
American NSA gave a big statement, said it is a matter of concern
Trudeau Gets Donations From Gurdwaras By Khalistani Elements: Ravneet Singh Bittu On India-Canada Row
play icon1:2
Trudeau Gets Donations From Gurdwaras By Khalistani Elements: Ravneet Singh Bittu On India-Canada Row
Women's Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, women MPs celebrate with PM Modi at Parliament
play icon1:42
Women's Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, women MPs celebrate with PM Modi at Parliament
Justin Trudeau Big Statement On Indian LIVE,canada vs india,Canadian citizens,India Canada Row,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,Indias Travel Advisory,Khalistani terrorists in Canada,Justin Trudeau,India Canada,india canada tension,Khalistani Terrorist Sukha Duneke,Sukha Duneke Murder,big news from canada,Latest News,PM Modi,Doval,s jai shankar,justin trudeau exclusive,live,Justin Trudeau Big Statement On India PM Modi,Justin Trudeau PM Modi call khalistan,