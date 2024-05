videoDetails

Singapore Airlines Flight Dropped 6,000 Feet In 3 Minutes

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

News for those who travel by air. This news is going to alert you. One person died and more than 70 were injured yesterday due to turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight. What happened in this plane is being discussed everywhere because it is very difficult to imagine the fear that its passengers were in during those 120 seconds.