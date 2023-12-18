trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700240
SIT arrests three accused over Priya Singh Case

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Instagram influencer Priya Singh has made a big allegation. Let us tell you that three accused have been arrested in this case. SIT has taken action. Priya Singh has alleged that her lover ran the car over her. Priya is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

