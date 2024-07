videoDetails

Mother-Daughter duo from America undertake Amarnath Yatra

| Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Amarnath Yatra 2024: There is enthusiasm among the devotees of Baba Barfani in Jammu and Kashmir about the Amarnath Yatra. Meanwhile, a mother-daughter duo from America left for the Amarnath Yatra. Mother Heather Hathaway has left in a group with her son Hudson Hathaway. This video is becoming quite viral.