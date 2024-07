videoDetails

Culvert collapses in Bihar’s Saharsa district

| Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

An important culvert has collapsed in Kundah Panchayat of Mahisi block of Saharsa district. This culvert was located on the road connecting Pranpur NH 17 to Ballia Simar. Due to the collapse of the culvert, this road is now closed for traffic, due to which the villagers are facing a lot of problems.