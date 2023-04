videoDetails

SIT gets remand of Atiq-Ashraf Shooters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

The CJM court has approved the custody remand application of the accused in the murder of Atiq Ahmed. Debate is going on for how long the accused will remain in police custody. The government lawyer has requested to approve the custody remand for maximum days.