SIT investigation on chadar dispute, team reached Trimbakeshwar temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple: The Maharashtra government has taken a serious note of the incident of a non-Hindu group trying to forcefully enter the famous Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Nashik. SIT team is investigating after reaching the temple