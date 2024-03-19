NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Ambassador of India to the US, and Sita Soren, former JMM MLA and sister-in-law of ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, recently joined the BJP. They met with BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi, marking their formal induction into the party. This development underscores significant political shifts and alliances ahead of upcoming events.

