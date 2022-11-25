NewsVideos

“Situation is not very good as of now…” Delhi Fire Service Director on Bhagirath Palace market fire

|Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk on November 24. On this incident Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director informed that the situation is not very good, 40 fire tenders were present at the spot. She said, “The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged.” “Situation is not very good as of now…” Delhi Fire Service Director on Bhagirath Palace market fireNew Delhi, Nov 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk on November 24. On this incident Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director informed that the situation is not very good, 40 fire tenders were present at the spot. She said, “The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged.”

