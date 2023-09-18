trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664057
Sixth day of encounter with terrorists, crackdown tightened on three helpers of terrorists

Sep 18, 2023
Anantnag Encounter update: Encounter with terrorists continues on the sixth day of Anantnag encounter, three helpers of terrorists have been arrested. Army-police are interrogating the sleeper cells of terrorists. Jammu Kashmir Police has also released his photograph.
