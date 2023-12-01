trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693884
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sixth World Disaster Management Conference in Dehradun

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
Representatives of many countries participated in the National Disaster Management Conference in Dehradun. CM Dhami had emphasized on coordination of ecology, economy and technology in the National Disaster Management Conference.
Follow Us

All Videos

Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Who is winning in MP, Rajasthan?
Play Icon6:5
Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Who is winning in MP, Rajasthan?
DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?
Play Icon15:59
DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?
UAE Gears Up To Host The COP28 Summit, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak To Attend Summit | Zee News English
Play Icon4:5
UAE Gears Up To Host The COP28 Summit, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak To Attend Summit | Zee News English
India Must Take
Play Icon1:46
India Must Take "These Allegations Seriously", Trudeau On Canada's Nijjar Charges After US Case
'Bas Aur Kitna Giroge' Youtuber Anurag Dobhal's Brother Hits At Bigg Boss 17 Creators
Play Icon1:43
'Bas Aur Kitna Giroge' Youtuber Anurag Dobhal's Brother Hits At Bigg Boss 17 Creators

Trending Videos

Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Who is winning in MP, Rajasthan?
play icon6:5
Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Who is winning in MP, Rajasthan?
DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?
play icon15:59
DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?
UAE Gears Up To Host The COP28 Summit, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak To Attend Summit | Zee News English
play icon4:5
UAE Gears Up To Host The COP28 Summit, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak To Attend Summit | Zee News English
India Must Take
play icon1:46
India Must Take "These Allegations Seriously", Trudeau On Canada's Nijjar Charges After US Case
'Bas Aur Kitna Giroge' Youtuber Anurag Dobhal's Brother Hits At Bigg Boss 17 Creators
play icon1:43
'Bas Aur Kitna Giroge' Youtuber Anurag Dobhal's Brother Hits At Bigg Boss 17 Creators
Disaster Management,Dehradun,disaster management center,uttarakhand disaster management meeting,world congress on disaster management,advanced technology in disaster management,integrated disaster management uttarakhand,world congress on disaster management news,sixth world congress on disaster management,disaster,Hindi News,Climate,apada prabandhan sammelan,hindi news today,Top news,cm dhami,trending news,world news,India news,Hindi Khabar,