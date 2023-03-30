NewsVideos
Skoda Kushaq: Top 5 Things About It; Setting Apart From Competition | Zee News English

|Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Skoda Kushaq: Top 5 Things About It; Setting Apart From Competition | Zee News English Skoda Kushaq changed the fate for the Czech brand in the Indian market, helping it kick start its second innings under the India 2.0 project. The SUV rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more. While it is distinctively-styled, loaded with features, and is the most-powerful in its class. But what sets it apart from these competitors? Well, we spent a few days with the Kushaq to find out what are the top 5 things about it.

