Smog engulfs Delhi ahead of Diwali

|Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
With the festival of Diwali just around the corner, toxic smog engulfed Delhi on October 23. Delhi’s air quality is deteriorating further. Air quality has dropped to 'poor' category. The people in the city expressed their concern over the deteriorating air quality. Locals are facing difficulty in breathing while cycling in the morning. A local said, “Pollution has increased in Delhi. When we are cycling we have trouble breathing. Also, we are getting cold and cough more. This is happening since last week and is continuously increasing.”

