Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over Wayanad Statement

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Smriti Irani launched scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Wayanad Statement. Smriti Irani said, 'The day Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad, on the same day he declared in writing that Wayanad is my family. Till then it was fine. Then a leader from Karnataka gave a speech that when Rahul Gandhi was asked why he was contesting elections from Wayanad, he said that the people of Wayanad are more loyal, then what are we?'

