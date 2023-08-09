trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646785
Smriti Irani gets furious over Rahul's remark over Nuh, Manipur Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of ignoring the Manipur violence and said that the Indian Army can bring peace to Manipur in a day. After Rahul Gandhi's statement, Union Minister Smriti Irani is replying on the no-confidence motion on behalf of the Central Government.

